Longtime Greenport resident Kathleen Ann Biechele died Nov. 27, 2020, at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. She was 69.

Ms. Biechele was born March 8, 1951, in Michigan to Edwin and Alice (Head) Morrisson.

According to family, she enjoyed collecting teapots.

Ms. Biechele is survived by her children, Sheryl Davis, Harry Biechele, Laura Yoskovich Zurek and John Yoskovich; her siblings, Patricia Walkden, Beverly Norklin and Carol Marchewski; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Private arrangements were handled by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.