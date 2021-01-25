Barbara E. Richter

Lifelong Greenport resident Barbara E. Richter died Jan. 18, 2021, in Stony Brook. She was 71.

Born Nov. 7, 1949, she was the daughter of Stanley and Stephanie (Sledzieski) Rutkowski of Greenport. She graduated from Greenport High School and married Craig Richter on Aug. 7, 1971.

Barbara was a beautician, working at Williams Beauty Salon in Greenport for 15 years and for San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, also in Greenport, for 10 years. She belonged to the Greenport Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed crafts and watching the New York Yankees.

Barbara was predeceased by her father in 1953, her mother in 1996 and her brother Stephen in 1981. In addition to her husband, Craig, she is survived by her sons, Brian (Holly), of Voorhees, N.J., and Mark (Kristen), of Columbia, S.C.; her grandchildren, Dylan, Cameron, Jack and Sarah; and her brother Victor, of Mattituck.

The family received visitors Jan. 21 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral Mass was held Jan. 22 at St. Agnes R. C. Church Greenport, with Father Piotr Narkiewicz officiating. Burial followed at St. Agnes R. C. Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

This is a paid notice.