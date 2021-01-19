Clare Rose Consiglio

Clare Rose Consiglio of Southold, a former 35-year resident of Sloatsburg, N.Y., in Rockland County, died at home Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. She was 57 years old.

Born in Queens, N.Y., Sept. 17, 1963, to Mary A. (Potocek) and Chester R. Wojcicki, Clare grew up in Bayside and attended St. Robert Bellarmine Elementary School. She graduated from St. Agnes High School with high honors and earned a master’s degree from CUNY/Queens College, where she became a tenured professor and chaired the sustainability initiative. She was also a New York State-certified teacher.

Clare enjoyed reading and teaching the Bible and praying, tending to the garden and teaching others about cultural foods, nutrition and gardening.

Predeceased by her parents and brother, Richard, Clare is survived by her loving mother-in-law, Mary Consiglio of College Point, N.Y.; her loving husband, John Consiglio; her children: John and Mary, both of New York, N.Y., Faith, of Valhalla, N.Y., Sarah, of Nyack, N.Y., and Hannah (Tim Gilmore), of Milltown, N.J.; and siblings Larry Wojcicki of New York, N.Y., Marylou Wojcicki-Haas (Steve) of Oyster Bay, N.Y., and Peter Wojcicki (Trish) of Millville, Del.

A service open to friends and loved ones will be held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold Friday, Jan. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. Friends and loved ones are also invited to gather at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold Saturday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m.

This is a paid notice.