Diane Dunbar

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that Diane Dunbar died unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

Born on July 29, 1945, Diane was a lifelong resident of Long Island. Her father was a founding member of the Gardiners Bay Estates Homeowners Association and Diane spent her childhood summers here with many of you. She eventually took over her family home and for many years hosted her family and extended family and friends here for some of the best summers we have ever had.

She became a full-time resident over 20 years ago and along with her husband, George Peter, have been very active in our community ever since. We will miss her immensely.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband, George; her son, Morgan, and his wife, Staci; grandchildren Graydon and Peyton; stepchildren David and Diane and their spouses, Patty and Eddie; and her large extended group of family and friends.

She will be missed but always remembered with Love!

This is a paid notice.