Riverhead resident John R. Lynch, formerly of Southold and Rockville Centre, died Jan. 16, 2021, at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. He was 82.

Born July 2, 1938, in Oceanside, he was the son of Edward and Clara (Jorgensen) Lynch. He attended University of Bridgeport and St. John’s University. In 1961, he married Judith L’Antigua.

Mr. Lynch worked as an attorney in Mineola for 40 years, and later in Hauppauge. He was a partner at Fritz, Farrell, O’Brien, Carrieri & Lynch, P.C.

He was a fourth degree member of Knights of Columbus-Immaculate Conception and a member of Sacred Heart Parish and North Fork Country Club. He was also a past board president of Three Village School District and president of First American Title Company. Family said he was an avid fisherman and boater and that he was devoted to his family.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Karen van Caulil of Florida, Christopher, of Selden, Jeanne Marie Gobin of California and Beth Ann Prince of Colorado; his brother, Michael, of Montana; his sister Patricia Nelson of East Rockaway; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Jan. 21, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.