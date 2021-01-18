Former North Fork resident Lois Ann Meyer Boeckmann, 75, passed away peacefully at her assisted living home in Utah on Dec. 24, 2020, after a long battle with dementia. May she now rest in peace with her Lord.

Lois was born in 1945 in Flushing, N.Y., to Louis G. Meyer and Rita A. Harrington. She married Brian R. Boeckmann in 1996; he preceded her in death in 2015 after losing his battle to pancreatic cancer. Lois was also predeceased by two children, Brian Sauthoff in 1970 and Laura J. Dunn in 2002, and her sister, Jean M. Meyer, in 2012. She is survived by her first husband, Thomas A. Sauthoff of New York, and two of their children, Christine Carter (Walter L. Jr.) of Virginia and Thomas J. Sauthoff (Davina E.) of Utah. Lois is also survived by son-in-law John D. Dunn of New York and three grandchildren, Stephen A. Dunn of New York, Nathaniel T. Sauthoff of Utah and Everett M. Carter of Virginia.

Due to COVID-19 a private burial took place Jan. 18 at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery on Shelter Island. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lois to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society.

