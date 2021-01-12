Lucy Evelyn Hallock

Lucy Evelyn (née Greene) Hallock, 90, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Greenport, N.Y. She died peacefully in her sleep under the care of the staff at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Lucy was born on Feb. 24, 1930, to Lillian and Edward J. Greene in Queens, N.Y. She graduated from Bayside High School in 1948. In 1950 she married her love, Holmes W. Hallock. Lucy and Holmes settled in Syosset, N.Y., to raise their four children. They retired in Greenport.

Lucy was a devoted wife and a caring and loving mother. She was happiest when spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor, and loved joking with others. Lucy was an artist at heart, discovering her painting talent later in life. She loved to paint, needlepoint and the challenge of a good crossword puzzle. In the late fall of 2004 she was fortunate and proud to have her art used by the Village of Greenport. Lucy was a wonderful baker and cook, and innately used her artistic flare to plate her many tasty dishes. Anyone who was lucky enough to receive a handwritten note from her will remember her skilled talent for the written word.

Lucy is survived by her three children, Gary and his wife, Dolores, Lee and her husband, Dennis Carmen, and Ken and his wife, Anne Marie; her son-in-law, Eugene Hicks; and her 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. Lucy was predeceased by her daughter Liz Hicks and her beloved husband, Holmes.

A private service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Nassau Knolls Cemetery in Port Washington, N.Y.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

