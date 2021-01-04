Ralph Martin Jr. of Winchester, Va., passed away Dec. 29, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma; his son, Daniel (Linda); three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Ann.

Ralph was born in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1931 and spent his childhood in Port Washington, N.Y. He graduated from Port Washington High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, after which he attended and graduated as a geologist from Hofstra College in Hempstead, N.Y. In 1958 he married Norma Tranchina and resided in Commack, N.Y.

After being employed by American Oil Company, Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen of America over the years, he moved permanently to East Marion, N.Y., where he built docks and bulkheads and began a lifelong dedication to the fire service.

He joined East Marion Volunteer Fire Department in 1980 and served on the rescue squad as an EMT, fire police and chairman of the department. From 1983 to 2003 he was reelected to the position of fire commissioner of East Marion Fire District. He also served as president of the Suffolk County Fire Districts Officers Association, as well as working with numerous other fire service committees and councils.

In 2003 he and Norma moved to Winchester, where he joined the Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue Co. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association, the American Legion and the Roslyn (N.Y.) Rifle and Revolver Club. He was a hunter, an avid sailor and a gunsmith.

Services for Ralph will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue Company, P.O. Box 1368, Winchester, VA 22604 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.

Online condolences may be left at jonesfuneralhomes.com.

This is a paid notice.