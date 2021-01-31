Schools announce closures for Monday with heavy snow in forecast

Several North Fork school districts have announced plans to close Monday as a storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the area beginning early in the day.

• The Mattituck School District will be closed along with all before and after-school activities.

• The Southold School District also will be closed along all before and after-school activities.

• The Greenport School District will also be closed Monday with no remote learning. “Wishing our staff and student a safe day,” Greenport Superintendent Marlon Small said.

• The New Suffolk Common School also announced it will close Monday.

• The Oysterponds School District announced Monday will be a remote learning day.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Feb. 2, according to the National Weather Service, so schools could still be impacted for Tuesday as well.