Shannon Voelkel

Shannon Voelkel, age 28, of Rocky Point, N.Y., died Jan. 22, 2021.

She was a graduate of Mattituck High School and Suffolk County Community College.

Shannon was a certified cheese professional, studying cheesemaking in Vermont, upstate New York and Wisconsin. She enjoyed creating elaborate cheese and charcuterie boards for friends, family and the French Cheese Board.

She competed in the annual Cheesemonger Invitational in San Francisco and New York, earning a spot in the finalist group.

Shannon enjoyed traveling, reading, sailing and her two pet cats.

Her sharp wit and wry sense of humor will be missed.

She is survived by her parents, Bob and Maureen Voelkel of Cut­ch­ogue. and her sister, Tara Polistena (Jonathan) of Southold, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cremation was private. Donations may be made in Shannon’s name to HDRF (Hope for Depression Research Foundation), 40 West 57th St., New York, NY 10019; 212-676-3200; [email protected]

