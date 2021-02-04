Former Orient resident Dorothy L. Rohr (Fisher) passed away on Jan. 26, 2021, from contracting pneumonia at age 95.

Dorothy was born in the Bronx on Jan 14, 1926. She attended P.S. 57, Roosevelt High School and William Howard Taft High School, graduating in 1943. She started working for the New York Telephone Co. She loved to roller skate and she met and married Alfred H. Watson in 1947; they moved to Bergenfield, N.J.

She stopped working when her first child, Dorothy Anne, was born, in 1948; her second child, Donna J., was born in 1954 and their third child, Alfred H. Jr., was born in 1956. In 1963 their 16-year marriage ended in divorce. Dorothy took the children and moved to Lindenhurst, N.Y., and returned to the telephone company in Bay Shore. She worked in the information bureau until 1970, when she was promoted and became the first female deskman in the company’s repair bureau.

She met her second husband, Vinny Fisher, who was a colleague from another department. He asked her out and they were married in 1974. They bought a retirement home in Orient, N.Y., and she retired after 24 years with the phone company and moved out there in 1982.

Dorothy worked as a receptionist for Al Pace, a local auto body business, for 1 1/2 years. In 1983 she began working for the North Fork Housing Alliance in Greenport, where she worked for 10 years and met Bessie Swann; she and Bessie became best friends. She also attended several churches in the area and became their bookkeeper.

She had to retire in 2015, at age 89, after having an automobile accident. In 2018 she moved to Florida with her daughter Donna, after her older daughter passed. She was living in an assisted living community in Ocala, Fla., when she passed away.

She is survived by two children, Donna and Alfred Watson.

