Mattituck resident Edward R. Grohoski Jr. died Feb. 13, 2021, at Long Island Community Hospital in Pat­ch­ogue. He was 68.

Mr. Grohoski was born June 4, 1952, in Riverhead to Edward and Rita (Fox) Grohoski. He was a 1971 graduate of Southold High School and served with the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1974. He married Sara Foster Sept. 28, 1980, in Mattituck.

He worked for Hazeltine, Plum Island Animal Disease Center and the Mattituck Park District. He was a member of Mattituck Fire Department and Southold American Legion.

Family said he enjoyed computers and collecting coins.

Predeceased by his sister, Katie Kosianowski, he is survived by his wife, Sara, and his children, Elizabeth, Edward and Rebecca, all of Mattituck.

Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue is assisting the family.