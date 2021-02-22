Jean E. Yedloutschnig of Southold died Feb. 21, 2021. She was 86.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 26, from 1 to 2 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will immediately follow, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Ben Burns officiating.

Interment will follow at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Matheny Medical and Educational Center, 65 Highland Ave., Peapack, NJ 07977, to be marked “In Honor of Alicia Yedloutschnig.”