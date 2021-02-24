Cutchogue resident Joseph A. Ricci died Feb. 22, 2021, at his home. He was 73.

Born Oct. 13, 1947, on Staten Island, he was the son of Pasquale and Emma (DeRosa) Ricci. He was a graduate of St. John’s University. He married Carolyn Nappo in 1978 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Mr. Ricci was an account executive with Congress Talcott in New York. His family said he enjoyed antiquing, movies and math.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his daughter, Lea, of Massachusetts; and his sister, Ann Rotondi of New Jersey.

Coster-Heppner assisted the family.