Robert H. Berry

Robert H. Berry, AKA “Bob, Buz, Clamdigger and Clammy,” age 82, passed away Feb. 9, 2021, due to complications from kidney and heart disease.

Bob was a resident of Himrod, N.Y., for the past six years and previously of Oneonta, N.Y., for over 50 years. He spent the past 20 summers on Cayuga Lake at the Treman Marina.

Bob was born in Greenport, Long Island, the son of the late George Berry and Florence Adams. He grew up in Southold, Long Island, where his love for fishing began as a young boy on the Peconic Bay. During his youth, Bob worked at the Southold Fishing Station prepping fishing boats for their daily trips. Bob attended Southold High School, where he played basketball and ran cross country.

At the age of 17, Bob joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed on the USS Tripoli and General George Randall. During his Navy service, his ship served as offshore protection throughout the Lebanon conflict. Additionally, his ship took Elvis Presley to Germany, and he was very proud to have obtained Elvis’ autograph.

Following the Navy, he moved to Oneonta, where he settled and raised a family. He worked at SUNY/Oneonta in the maintenance department as an electrician for 30 years. In Oneonta, he was a member of the Eagles Club, Elks Club and American Legion. He also played slow pitch softball for many years.

Bob had a contagious smile, a heart of gold, and he was everyone’s friend. He loved to help others, especially assisting in the docking of boats at Treman Marina, where he was an icon.

He enjoyed cutting firewood, and he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He fished Cayuga Lake with his marina friends and the Peconic Bay with his son, Bob, and nephews Walter and George.

Bob was a lifelong sports fan. He enjoyed football, especially the New York Giants, and basketball. He was his grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader on and off the field.

Lastly, Bob loved to live life. With his infectious personality he always loved to be where the party was, but the truth is, he was the party.

Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years (and together since eighth grade), Madeline; their children, Rebecca (John) Gilfus and Robert (Leigh) Berry Jr.; grandchildren, Eric, Corrinna, Natalie, Brianne, Landon and Ruby; and great-grandchildren, Amelia and Camden.

He also leaves behind his brother, George (Sandy) Berry of Southold; his sister, Grace (Jack) Dolquiest of Bonita Springs, Fla.; his half-brother, Rick (Tammie) Berry; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at this time. The family will hold a private celebration of life in the spring.

Donations towards a bench to be placed in Treman Marina, in memory of Bob, can be mailed to Community Bank, 245 Main St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Lesley Vanwarner – Robert H. Berry Bench. Services were provided by Weldon Funeral Home in Penn Yan, N.Y.

