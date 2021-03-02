Arlene J. Schloth of Southold died March 1, 2021, at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. She was 82.

She was born Feb. 28, 1939, to George and Elizabeth (Beatzel) Schamberger in Brooklyn.

She was a homemaker, who, according to family, loved plants, cats, drawing, reading and her family.

Predeceased by her husband, Cornelius, and her son Christopher, Ms. Schloth is survived by her children, Neil, of Lynbrook, Lawrence, of East Rockaway, Constance, of Kew Gardens, Robert, of Oceanside, Elizabeth, of East Pat-ch-ogue, and Marlene Bufkins of Southold; her sister, Lorraine Lovetere of Holbrook; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family has chosen to remember her life privately.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or North Fork Animal Welfare League.

Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue is assisting the family.