A new light adorned the heavens on the morning of March 20, 2021, with the passing of Christine Rockson-Gismondi of Peconic.

We have lost a mother, wife, grandmother and friend; an accomplished poet and author; and co-owner of a family business with her husband of 31 years.

Chrissy will be missed and remembered fondly by those she loved with a generous and giving heart.

She leaves her husband, Jack; her daughter, Susan; her grandchildren; her sister, Penny; and countless loved ones who knew her as “Mom,” godmother, aunt and cherished friend. She shall long be remembered.

She was predeceased by her son, Greg.

The family will receive visitors Friday, March 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

This is a paid notice.