1947 – 2021

David Arthur Sloan was born in Jackson Heights, N.Y., on Sept. 25, 1947, to parents Arthur William and Barbara (Griffin) Sloan. He died at Stony Brook University Hospital, Long Island, N.Y., on Feb. 8, 2021, of cardiac-pulmonary arrest, with loved ones by his side and on video-call.

David went to high school in Bedford, N.Y., and graduated in 1966. He was a political science major at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa. He had an extensive career in publishing, from his early days with the Patent Trader in Mount Kisco, N.Y., to his position as editorial operations director with Fortune Magazine at Time Warner, along with assignments with Sports Illustrated, Time, Money, People and Time & Life Books. He was always eager to joke around or toss a ‘Sloanism’ with everyone, from the CEO to the housekeeping staff. At Fortune, he was known as the buffer between personalities, the guy to get the job done and someone who never got ruffled.

David was an avid golfer and bridge player. He enjoyed his time in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where he could banter in the Spanish slang he learned growing up in a small town in the Andes Mountains of Peru (12,287 feet above sea level). David loved the sea and was always proud to invite others to his beautiful porch-wrapped home in Orient, N.Y., for a Long Island wine tour — “Mi casa es su casa.” His simple pleasure was enjoying a morning coffee at one of Orient’s beautiful beaches or in his car on 109th Street and Central Park West waiting for a parking space to open up. For his last meal, David wanted a burger and Coke by the fire.

The memory of David will be forever treasured by his immediate family: sister Leslie Sloan Lambropoulos, brother-in-law Costas Lambropoulos, niece Christina Lambropoulos of Stroudsburg, Pa., and his extended family in Alaska and Philadelphia, Pa. David will be sadly missed by longtime partner and forever friend Judy McDonald of Ottawa, Canada; former wife of many years and devoted lifetime friend Carol Sloan of Manhattan, N.Y.; neighbors Edwin Blesch and Tim Smulian of Orient; and devoted friend/caregiver Kassaraporn “Kate” Kansao. He will be fondly remembered by his Time Warner family of colleagues and friends, whose condolences are deeply appreciated.

Memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Donations can be directed to Salvation Army.

This is a paid notice.