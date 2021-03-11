Northville resident Eleanor Gatz died March 10, 2021, at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport. She was 90.

Born Feb. 16, 1931, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Stefan and Magdalena (Shubert) Shefchick.

Eleanor was a drum majorette for Riverhead High School with the great Howard Hovey. She left Riverhead High School after 11th grade to help keep the family going. She was a great public relations person for the farm stand in Northville.

She was predeceased by her husband, Benny Gatz; her brothers, Frank Shefchick and Mikolay Shefchick; and her sisters, Edna Sydlowski and Olga Wegert. She is survived by her daughters, Gwendolyn Gageski (Felix), Elaine Domaleski (Raymond), Doreen Sidor (Robert) and Karen Gatz (Gary Faucon); six grandchildren, Tabitha, Brian, Lisa, Gary, Kristina and Kyle; and 11 great-grandchildren, Cara, Caiden, Abigail, Autumn, Brooke, Emberly, Jordy, Blake, Regal, Reagan and Lena.

The family will receive visitors Friday, March 12, from 2 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Kent or Bideawee animal shelters.

