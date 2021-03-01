Jamesport resident Gene P. Hilliker died Feb. 22, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 84.

Born Aug. 2, 1936, in Corinna, Maine, Gene was the son of Errold Hilliker and Vera (Sprague) Hilliker. He married Ida Ripley on Sept. 14, 1953, in Newport, Maine. They moved their young family to Mattituck, Long Island, in 1962 and settled in Jamesport in 1963.

As a meat cutter, Gene worked locally as a meat manager for several grocery stores. He also worked for Wayside Market in Southold and, more recently, was the house butcher at the Elbow Room in Jamesport.

Gene enjoyed being at home with family and friends. He was a 55-year member of Jamesport Fire Department and served as chief from 1977 to 1979. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited. He was a hunter. Every year Gene headed back to Maine with a few friends from Jamesport to join his old hunting buddies from Maine for a week in the woods.

Predeceased by his wife, Ida Hilliker, and siblings Darrell Hilliker and Evelyn Phelps, Gene is survived by his sister, Miriam King of Dover-Foxcroft, Maine; his children, Thomas Hilliker (Christine), Barbara Van Houten (Michael), Kim Costantini (Robert) and Suzanne Ellwood; his grandchildren, Michael, Brad, Meredith, Kyle and Kayla; and his great-grandchildren, Kendall, Chase, Gage, Reid, Leighton and Daxx.

A graveside Jamesport Fire Department firematic service, led by Chief Scott McKillop, was held Feb. 25 at Jamesport Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

Memorial donations may be made to Jamesport Fire Department.

