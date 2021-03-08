Jean E. Yedloutschnig, 86, beloved wife of Dr. Ronald Yedloutschnig for 64 years, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Born Sept. 7, 1934, in Ceresville, Md., she was the daughter of Ruth E. Brandenburg and Charles N. Reeder. She was a loving mother to James (Ruby) and John (Kim); cherished grandmother of Lisa (Nicolas), Alicia and Jamie; and adored great-grandmother of Sofia.

Jean graduated from Frederick (Md.) High School and studied at Adelphi University in Garden City, N.Y. While working at Fort Detrick, in Frederick, Md., she met 1st Lt. Ron Yedloutschnig, whom she married on Oct. 26, 1956. After moving to Bellingham, Wash., Jean worked as a secretary, nurse and surgical assistant in her husband’s veterinary practice. She later resided in Modesto and Sacramento, Calif., ultimately settling in Southold, N.Y., where she lived for the past 55 years.

Jean was one of the first social workers at the former Eastern Suffolk Nursing Home and later worked as an administrative assistant for the safety division at Plum Island (N.Y.)Animal Disease Center prior to retiring in 1991.

Jean loved to bowl, consistently placing at the top of the leaderboard for the local women’s league. Known as “ACMom” to her friends, she always looked forward to trips to Atlantic City and, being from Maryland, always appreciated a good crab cake. She enjoyed playing the organ, games with her friends and family, socializing and rooting for her favorite baseball team, the New York Yankees. Jean was a member of the Southold United Methodist Church choir and assisted in preparing news bulletins for the Sunday morning services.

Jean’s devotion and nurturing spirit as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend shall remain forever in our hearts.

Her service was held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. She was laid to rest on Feb. 26 at First Presbyterian Church of Southold cemetery.

Donations may be made in honor of Alicia Yedloutschnig to the Matheny Medical and Educational Center at events.matheny.org/donate2021 or at Matheny, Development Department, P.O. Box 339, Peapack, NJ 07977.

