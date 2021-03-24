Linda Wenczel (née Reinhardt) of Southold, N.Y., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the age of 68, with her husband by her side.

Born in Brooklyn, Linda received a degree from Hunter College and lived in Southold for almost 50 years. She loved her family and the New York Mets. She persevered through brain cancer and defied the odds for decades.

Linda was a positive person, saw good in all people and treated everyone with love. Her home decor creations continue to beautify homes on the North Fork and beyond.

She is survived by her husband, Peter; her mother, Audrey; her children, Orion and Ben; and their families.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.