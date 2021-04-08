Cutchogue resident James H. Yagle died April 7, 2021, at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport. He was 85.

Mr. Yagle was born Sept. 17, 1935, in the Bronx to Harry and Evelyn Yagle. He earned a bachelor’s degree from New York Institute of Technology and graduated from St. John’s University School of Law.

He was a retired detective sergeant with Suffolk County Police Department, then a lawyer with Yagle & O’Connor Esqs. in West Babylon. He belong to the Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association.

Family said he enjoyed gardening, reading and “telling tales.”

Predeceased by his wife, Barbara, in 2019, he is survived by his children, Ruth O’Connor of Lindenhurst and Janet Yagle of Cutchogue; his brother, Hank, of North Babylon; and three grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, April 10, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue, with a service at 2:15.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Audubon Society.