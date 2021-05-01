John A. Berryman of Southold died April 30, 2021, at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport. He was 92.

Mr. Berryman was a retired inspector with New York City Police Department.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, May 2, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral services will held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 3, at the funeral home, with Police Chaplain Father Joe D’Angelo officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Free Library.