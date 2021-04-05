Katherine L. Cooley of Shirley died on March 31, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue at the age of 66.

She was born in Greenport on Jan. 30, 1955, to Edward Carr and Dorothy Marie (Gagen) Parker and later graduated from Greenport High School.

For many years, she was a sales associate at Wal-Mart in Middle Island and more recently at King Kullen in Center Moriches.

Predeceased by her husband, David William Cooley, she is survived by a son, David, of Yaphank; siblings, Robert Parker of Aquebogue and Rita Tyler of Mattituck; four grandchildren, Alexis, Dallas, Jacob and Ava; and several dear and lovely friends.

Chapel services will be held at Calverton National Cemetery on Thursday, April 8, at 10:30 a.m.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is serving the family.

