Southold Blotter: Erratic driver charged with DWI in Greenport

Southold Town police arrested a 45-year-old Calverton woman for driving while intoxicated Saturday after receiving a call about an erratic driver along Route 48 in Greenport.

Police stopped Tara Bastiani along Front Street in Greenport for traffic violations around 9 p.m. and placed her under arrest for DWI, officials said.

• A 39-year-old Shelter Island man was arrested for DWI after he crashed into a firewood storage box while attempting to enter a parking spot at Mr. Roberts Convenience Store in Greenport last Monday.

Juan Contreras-Garcia was found to be intoxicated and police said numerous open alcoholic beverages were found inside his truck.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, reports said.

• A Riverhead man suffered a shoulder injury Saturday after he struck a tree while riding a Yamaha motorbike along Route 48 near Wickham Avenue in Mattituck.

Police said the man was traveling westbound when he was cut off by a black pickup truck, causing him to leave the roadway and strike the tree shortly before 2 p.m.

The 34-year-old was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Mattituck Fire Department for treatment, police said.

• A man reported that $650 worth of copper was stolen from a home on Stillwater Avenue in Cutchogue last Monday morning.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

• Detectives were notified after a “Lacey Beach” sign was stolen from the end of Robinson Lane in Peconic Sunday afternoon.

• Police responded to a two-car crash on New Suffolk Avenue in Cut-chogue Friday.

According to police, a 22-year-old woman was driving a Honda westbound when she became distracted by an infant in the back seat, veered off of the roadway and crashed into a utility pole around 5 p.m. A man who was also westbound in a Dodge then collided with her vehicle, police said.

Two injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

• A 52-year-old Peconic man reported that someone stole and cashed his $1,200 stimulus check Friday.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

• Mattituck firefighters extinguished a small electrical fire that broke out under the hood of a vehicle along Route 25 in Mattituck last Tuesday evening.

No injuries were reported.

• A Southold woman called police last Wednesday morning to report that dirt and an unknown liquid were poured into her vehicle’s gas tank at a residence along Main Bayview Road.

• Two 100-pound propane tanks and a backpack blower were reported stolen from a shed at a home along Main Bayview Road last Friday morning.

• No injuries were reported after a woman driving a 2014 Toyota fell asleep and struck bushes and a fence along Front Street in Greenport last Thursday shortly before 9 a.m.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.