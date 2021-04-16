Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons passes milestone, Students put coding skills to the test
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons passes milestone of 1,500 rescued turtles
Students put their coding skills to test at Cutchogue East’s BattleBots competition
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Board to seek public input as they weigh decision on whether to opt out of marijuana sales
Latest Riverhead school budget proposal has no tax increase
Girls Soccer: SWR ousted in playoff PKs marathon
NORTHFORKER
Two North Fork wineries to operate under new names
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of April 17
WEATHER
Expect heavy rain today with a high temperature of about 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.