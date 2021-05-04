John Berryman

John Berryman of Southold, N.Y., died April 30, 2021, at the age of 92.

John was born on Sept. 25, 1928, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He graduated from Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School in 1946. John attended St. Francis College and received a bachelor of science degree from Brooklyn College in 1951. He also received a master of public administration degree from Baruch College, CUNY, in 1962.

John married Rose Kroleski in 1950 at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, Brooklyn, N.Y., and they lived in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn. Their daughter, Karen, was born in 1953.

John entered the New York City Police Department in October 1951. He advanced through the ranks, attaining the rank of captain in 1961 as the youngest captain in the department’s history at that time. John was promoted to deputy inspector in 1966 and retired in 1972.

John co-founded the Police Tutorial Service (a tutoring service that helped police officers and ranking officers prepare for promotional examinations). He founded his own mail-order tutoring company in 1967 as a nationwide police tutoring service.

John and Rose moved full time to Southold in 1972. He was an avid golfer (a director of Island’s End Golf and Country Club from 1981 until 1990). John was an active member of the Southold Town Republican Club and served as its treasurer for many years.

John is survived by his wife, Rose; daughter, Karen, of Hoboken, N.J.; his sister, Joan O’Boyle of Silver Spring, Md.; and brother, Howard, of Fair Oaks, Calif.; as well as many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Thomas, who was killed in Korea in 1950.

John was waked at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold and was interred at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Cut­ch­ogue.

Memorial donation may be made to Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad, Southold, N.Y. 11971.

