Greenport resident Donald W. Halliwell passed away June 15, 2021, at the age of 67.

He was born in Greenport Sept. 24, 1953, to Helen (Mellas) and Donald A. Halliwell.

Don graduated from Greenport High School and Bryant Stratton College. He was self-employed.

Don was predeceased by his parents and sister Cheryl H. Downs. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy T. Halliwell, and his sisters Carolee (Mike) Levison and Marilyn Halliwell. He was also a beloved uncle to Carolyn (Jeremiah) Wheeler and Kenneth (Tammy) Downs; and great-uncle to great-nieces Alicia Downs and Sarah Wheeler and great-nephews Jacob and Elijah Downs and Jackson Wheeler. Don also leaves behind aunts and uncles, many cousins, dear friends and his best friend, Onyx.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, July 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the North Fork Animal Welfare League, 269 Peconic Lane, Peconic, NY 11958 or a charity important to you.

