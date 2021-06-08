George J. Baldwin

George J. Baldwin of Greenport, N.Y., passed away in his 93rd year on June 5, 2021.

He was born March 26, 1928, in Brooklyn, N.Y., and spent his formative years in Bellmore, N.Y. Following his graduation from Mepham High School, George entered the United States Marine Corps, where he earned the rank of sergeant. He proudly served as a Nassau County Police officer for 37 years and retired in 1987 with the rank of deputy chief.

George is predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Muriel (Rostin), and leaves behind his beloved wife, Margaret (Reinhardt). He is survived by seven children, Kathleen Parker, Susan Osterhout (Merrill), Janet Baldwin, Kenneth Baldwin (Amanda), Margaret Caron (Sean), Geraldine Gardner (Robert) and Daniel Baldwin (Kristen); and by his sister, Jeanne DeBeche. He was loving grandfather to 24 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, June 8, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at noon at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, N.Y. Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Agnes R.C. Church, 523 Front St., Greenport, NY 11944, Attn: John’s Place; or Nassau County PBA, Widows and Children Fund, 89 East Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, NY 11501.

