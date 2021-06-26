Mattituck High School Class of 2021 celebrates graduation day
Few classes have had to overcome the type of adversity the graduating classes of 2021 have endured. The COVID-19 pandemic created unique hardships for not just one but two school years.
On Saturday, members of the senior class in Mattituck were able to put it all behind them with a commencement ceremony on the athletic field. It was the school’s 107th graduating class.
High School principal Shawn Petretti, who will begin his tenure as district superintendent next month, oversaw the ceremony, which included a valedictory address from graduate Luke Altman, salutatory remarks from Weronika Jachimowicz and an alumni address from Greg Ammirati of the class of 1996.
See below for scenes from the ceremony: