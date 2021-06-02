Susan Cooper Hodge

Susan Cooper Hodge, 61, of Warwick, R.I., left this world suddenly on Sunday, May 16, 2021. She was found in her garden, one of her favorite places on earth.

Born in November 1959 in Port Washington, N.Y., she was a graduate of the Canterbury School in New Milford, Conn., and Cornell University with a degree in ornamental horticulture. Before having children, she worked in the horticulture industry designing interior installations.

An adult émigré to Rhode Island, Susan loved her life here near the water. She grew up racing Blue Jays at Manhasset Bay Yacht Club and on Long Island Sound.

Not one to sit quietly by, she dove enthusiastically into a wide range of organizations with her energy and talent, including Meeting Street School, Rocky Hill School, the Girl Scouts, Canterbury School and the Cornell Club of Rhode Island. More recently, she built a house in Warwick Neck near the Warwick Neck Country Club. She was often seen buzzing around in her golf cart playing in the Twilight League (which she created), as well as the Eighteen Hole and Nine Hole leagues. She also joined the Garden Club, Book Club, Bridge Club, Knitting Club and Mahjong Club and served on the Board of Governors and various committees. The Warwick Neck Improvement Association also benefited from her gardening expertise.

Susan is survived by her daughter, Katherine M. Hodge, son, Evan A. Hodge, and two fur babies, all of Warwick; her sister, Beth C. Kubinec (John) of Louisville, Ky.; her sister-in-love, Bea M. Cooper (widow of Donald); aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, retaining the title of “Aunt Soup.” She was preceded in death by her best friend, soulmate and husband, David A. Hodge of Portsmouth, R.I.; her parents, Peter and Jean Cooper of Southold, N.Y.; and her brother, Donald M. Cooper of Little Falls, N.J.

The family received visitors May 23 and 24 at Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home in Warwick, where a funeral took place on May 24. Interment took place at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Donations can be made in Sue’s honor to the Canterbury School Class of 1977 Fund, 101 Aspetuck Ave., New Milford, CT 06776.

