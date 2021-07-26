Former East Marion resident Harvey Myron Brown of St. Francisville, La., passed away in his sleep at home Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Harvey and his wife owned and operated a bed & breakfast at The Cottage Plantation.

He was born in Greenport, N.Y., May 27, 1937, to Myron and Elmina Brown and attended the University of Miami School of Engineering.

He lived in Miami, Fla., until 1984, when he and his family moved to manage the family plantation.

Harvey is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary (née Tuthill); daughter Elizabeth Sandeman (Todd); son-in-law Ward Simons; granddaughters, Elizabeth Cloak (Mathew) and Julia Simons; and great-granddaughter, Cecilia Cloak. He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Jean Ellen Dean and Patricia Chamberlain and daughters Suzanne Brown and Ellen Simons.

Harvey was a life member of the NRA, as well as a member of Ducks Unlimited, National Wild Turkey Federation and South Louisiana High Power Rifle Association. He was an avid hunter, competitive shooter and car enthusiast.

Memorial donations may be made to the NRA, a local shooting organization or a charity of your choice.

