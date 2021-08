Aquebogue resident Dwight O. Edstrom died Aug. 11, 2021. He was 75.

Mr. Edstrom had been a Riverhead resident for 50 years.

Born Sept. 21, 1945, in Huntington, he was the son of Carl and Martha (Petersen) Edstrom.

He was the owner of Edstrom Boat Transport in Mattituck. He enjoyed boating and fishing.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.