National Weather Service, Southold Town warn of extreme heat through Friday

The Dime Savings Bank in Mattituck shows passersby just how hot it is outside today. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday as heat index values as high as 102 degrees are expected to persist over the next two days, according to the National Weather Service.

The highest heat index values will occur in the late afternoon to early evening hours each day, the Town of Southold noted in a press release. The advisory is in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. each day.

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the town advised. “To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.”

The Southold Town Emergency Office is advising residents with a dire need to escape the heat to call the Southold Town Police Station Non-Emergency number at 631-765-2600 to be directed to a cooling center.

The National Weather Service has forecast high temperatures back down to the low to mid-80s by Saturday.