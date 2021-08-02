Patsy Ruth Rocco passed peacefully with family at her home in Southold on July 25, 2021.

She is survived by her three children, Diane, Jim and Bill; and grandchildren, Jacqueline, Bryan and Gabriella.

We want to thank many people in the Southold community, her friends at Colonial Village, and especially everyone at Southold Pharmacy and Southold Free Library. And a special thank you to the nurses at East End Hospice and Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach for their compassionate care.

In her memory, donations to East End Hospice will be welcomed through their website: eeh.org.

This is a paid notice.