Robert Brian Grattan Sr. of Southold died Aug. 13, 2021. He was 70.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Aug. 19, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the funeral home, followed by interment at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.