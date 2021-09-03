John Joseph ‘Jack’ Tobin

John Joseph (“Jack”) Tobin of Vero Beach, Fla., and formerly of Hobe Sound, Fla., Garden City, N.Y., and Cutchogue, N.Y., passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. He was 86.

Jack was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in April 1935. He was the son of John and Anne (Beatty) Tobin. He graduated from Garden City High School and Hofstra University, and served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army. In 1958, he married Fern Marguerite Mauser, with whom he shared a loving 53-year marriage.

After the military, Jack became a successful insurance underwriter for The Home Insurance Company and excelled in sales and service. He later joined his father-in-law and grew a thriving independent agency that continues to this day. Jack was also an active member of the Lions Club in Garden City, North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue and the board of The Arbors in Hobe Sound.

Jack will always be remembered for his warmth, strong moral compass, love and devotion to his wife and family, devout Irish Catholic faith, cherished friendships, love of dogs and golf, and his ability to give the right advice to everyone who needed it, when they needed it. He will be greatly missed.

Jack is survived by his children, Nancy Robertson (Mark) of Stewart Manor, N.Y., Timothy Tobin (Kimberly) of Garden City, N.Y., and Charlotte Sturdy (David) of Scituate, Mass.; as well as his grandchildren, John “Jack,” Charles, Samuel, Benjamin, Katherine, Timothy, Murphy and Anneliese. Jack was predeceased by his parents and his siblings, Nancy, Joan and Thomas.

It is the family’s wish that any memorial tribute be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org) or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org).

A celebration of life will be held in the near future.

