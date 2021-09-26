Police: Intoxicated woman tried to grab officer’s holstered Taser

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

A Huntington woman was arrested at Harbes Farmstand and Vineyard in Mattituck Saturday evening after causing a disturbance that led to her kicking two police officers and attempting to grab one officer’s holstered Taser, according to a Southold Town police press release.

The report says Inguna Brigandi, 55, was “highly intoxicated” and causing a disturbance at the Sound Avenue business before officers were called. After she failed to grab the officer’s Taser she tried to “bite his arm,” police said.

While in a patrol vehicle she attempted to kick one of the windows out,” according to the report.

Ms. Brigandi was transported to headquarters in Peconic for processing and later released on an appearance ticket for a future court date.

