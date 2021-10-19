Barbara Lewandowski, 89, of Rockville, Md., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.

Barbara was born to Anthony and Helen Zambriski on July 4, 1932, in Aquebogue, N.Y. She graduated from Riverhead High School and went on to work in the justice court system in Riverhead until 1955, when she married Anthony Lewandowski of Pat­ch­ogue, N.Y. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Georgia, where Anthony was stationed with the U.S. Army. After returning to Pat­ch­ogue a few years later, Barbara and her family moved to Southold in 1969.

Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years in 2002. She is survived by her three children: Edward Lewandowski (Donna Koh) of Bethesda, Md., Teresa Lewandowski Rich (James) of Southold and Cheryl Lewandowski (Mauricio Calvet) of New Jersey. Barbara is also survived by her four grandchildren: Katherine Rich, Henry Rich, Teresa Lewandowski and Janet Lewandowski.

Barbara devoted her life to her family and in later years worked in several local retail businesses as well as volunteered at Eastern Long Island Hospital. She moved to Rockville in 2003.

Barbara had a lifelong love of clothes, which was apparent whenever she left the house impeccably attired. Additionally, Barbara enjoyed the beach, her dogs and reading.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Oct. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Raphael House, 1515 Dunster Road, Rockville, MD 20854.

