Carol Blados, 77, of New Bern, N.C., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021, after a short bout with cancer.

Carol was born on Nov. 7, 1943, to Louis and Helen Price in Elizabeth, N.J. The family moved in 1950 to Shelter Island, N.Y., where Carol lived until she retired to New Bern in 2006. After graduating from high school in 1961, she attended business school.

She and her husband, Edwin, married in 1962. Carol and Edwin had two children, Carleen and Stanley. She was predeceased in death by Edwin, who passed away in 1999.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Carleen Washington (Jacob); her two grandchildren, Clarence and Kayla; and by her son, Stanley. Her two brothers, Louis Jr. (Barbara) and Bill (Janie), and her sister, Susan Mehrer (David), also survive.

After retiring to New Bern, she spent her remaining years surrounded by her loving siblings, who all retired to New Bern around the same time. She loved to play golf and met her many friends at the golf clubs and on the courses she played.

A celebration of life was held Oct. 17 at Attitudes in River Bend, N.C.

Bryant Funeral Home in Alliance, N.C., assisted the family.

