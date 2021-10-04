Christine Blasko, a lifelong resident of Riverhead, Long Island, N.Y., was one of 11 children born to Polish immigrant Bruno Blasko Sr. and his wife, Fannie Orlowski.

She was raised on her parents’ Riverhead farm, which prepared her for a life of hard work.

Ms. Blasko resided in “Polish Town, U.S.A.” She was active in Polish American affairs. She was a long-standing member of St. Isidore R.C. Church, the Polish Town Civic Association, Riverhead Polish Hall and VFW Post 2476. She was also a dear friend to “The Polish Gift of Life,” a nonprofit group which raises funds to provide life-saving operations to Polish children who otherwise couldn’t afford them.

Ms. Blasko served as a community health aide with the Dominican Sisters Family Health Service in Hampton Bays, N.Y.

She loved her family and collecting family memorabilia and loved visiting family and friends.

The last of the 11 Blasko siblings, she is survived her nephews, Douglas and Kevin Blasko; her niece, Susan Blasko-Quinn; and many other nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at St. Isidore R.C. Church, followed by burial at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

