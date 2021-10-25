David McMahon of Warren, N.J., died on Oct. 20, 2021. The son of Harvey Victor McMahon and Marlene Mary Steinruck, he was born on Feb. 15, 1965, in Mineola, N.Y.

From the day he was born, David faced many challenges with grace and good humor. He had the support of his parents, brother and sister and extended family, all of whom were tenacious advocates throughout his life. He had a great childhood growing up in Basking Ridge, N.J.

As a toddler he attended the Cerebral Palsy Rehabilitation Institute in Orange, N.J. He then attended the Matheny School in Peapack-Gladstone, where he learned to speak. At the age of 9 he entered the Cerebral Palsy School in Edison, N.J.

He also had wonderful experiences at Camp Jotoni in Warren, N.J., Elks Camp Moore and Easter Seals Camp.

In 1988 David achieved his independence when he entered the Old Stirling Group Home in Warren, N.J., which became the center of his life and his home. All who knew him describe him as kind, good humored and the life of the party, particularly if music was playing in the background.

Throughout his life he loved to visit his parents and grandparents on the North Fork of Long Island, N.Y. Sitting on the deck, watching the boats go by and listening to the sounds of the creek was a favorite pastime.

The Arc of Somerset County provided unyielding support for David. In particular, we’d like to thank the staff and residents of Old Stirling Group Home for their love and compassion for David and for helping him make his home there for the past 33 years.

David was predeceased by his brother, Brian, in October 2016, his father in October 2017 and his mother in November 2017. He is survived by his sister, Leslie McMahon Frank (Michael) of Spofford, N.H.; nephew, Andrew T. Salmon of Washington, D.C.; and nieces Kimberley E. Salmon of Boston, Mass., and Melissa Jackson (Jonathan) of Canton, N.C.

Arrangements are being handled by Kearns Funeral Home of Whitehouse, N.J. Services and burial in Southold, N.Y., will be private.

Please consider a donation in David’s name to the Arc of Somerset County, 141 S. Main St., Manville, N.J.

