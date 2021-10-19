Eugene Francis Corrigan, a 33-year resident of East Marion, died Oct. 16, 2021, at the age of 94.

Born Jan. 7, 1927, in Little Neck, he was the son of William and Margaret (Cunningham) Corrigan.

Eugene served with the U.S. Marines during World War II and Korea, 1945-46 and 1951.

He earned a bachelor of science degree from Fordham University, where he had been awarded a football scholarship — having been a star athlete at St. John’s Preparatory School — and a master of science degree in education from Hofstra University. He held a New York State principal’s license.

Eugene was a teacher with the South Huntington Union Free School District for over 30 years.

He was a proud Fordham University alumnus and past board member; a longtime member of the Metropolitan Museum of Art; a member of the Scandinavian Foundation; and worked as superintendent in the Catholic school system on the North Fork.

He was a world traveler and historian with a continuously valid passport for over 60 years — calling Paris his second home.

Predeceased by his parents and his brother, William, he is survived by his niece, Kathleen Corrigan Dalglish, and her spouse, Andrew Dalglish, and four great-nieces and -nephew, Elizabeth, William, Lucy and Sarah, all of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.