Frederick ‘Fritz’ Thomas Roemer

Greenport resident Frederick ‘Fritz’ Thomas Roemer died Oct. 9, 2021, at his home. He was 60 years old.

Born June 21, 1961, in Huntington, he was the son of Robert and Jean (Barber) Roemer. He spent his summers in East Marion from the 1960s to the late 1980s and lived in Greenport and East Marion since 1997. He earned an associate degree in nursing, and was a cadet with the U.S. Air Force in 1979.

Fritz recently retired, but spent many years as a night supervisor at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport and at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. He was also an emergency room nurse at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

He married Robin Brock on May 23, 2015, at The East Wind in Wading River.

He was a life member, ex-assistant chief and rescue squad captain of east Marion Fire Department, and a member of the New York State Emergency Nurses Association.

He won numerous awards: the New York State Emergency Nurses Association Ginny Hens Award, 2013; East Marion Fire Department EMT of the Year, 2013; Peconic Fire Chiefs Association Fireman of the Year, 2004; East Marion Fire Department Fireman of the Year and EMT of the Year, 2004.

Fritz loved to spend his time helping others. He and his father were charter members of the Lake Gaston Fire Department in Virginia, where he was not only a firefighter and critical care EMT, but a founding member of the dive team as well. When he moved back to East Marion, he joined the fire department to continue to give back to the community as a critical care EMT and firefighter. He was also president of the North Fork Volunteer Rescue Squad Association.

When not taking care of people as a nurse or in the pre-hospital setting he loved listening to the music of the Grateful Dead and going to shows with his wife, Robin. His last show was this August at his favorite venue, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, with the help of many people, from his sister Theresa and her husband, Richard, members of East End Hospice and the administrative staff at SPAC.

Family and friends were everything to him.

Fritz fought a long, hard battle and continue to fight until the very end. He left this earth in the loving arms of his wife, Robin, and under the comforting care of East End Hospice.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Robert. Besides his wife he is survived by his sons, Rashid, of Kings Park; Sharif and wife Kayla of Rockaway Park; Elias and Asad, both of Greenport; as well as his granddaughter, Eva, and grandson on the way. He is also survived by his siblings Elizabeth Roemer of Port Jefferson; David Roemer and his wife, Anna, of Lyndeborough, N.H.; Theresa Lipsky and her husband, Richard, of Tully, N.Y.; Michael and Susan MacPherson of Florida; Dan and Susan MacPherson of Rochester, N.Y., and John and Kristen MacPherson of Syracuse, N.Y.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A firematic service led by EMFD chaplain Greg Wallace will begin at 6:30, followed by a prayer service, with the Rev. John Fleischmann (“Rescue Rev”) officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice and East Marion Fire Department.

This is a paid notice.