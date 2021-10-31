Local Girl Scout Troop honors late grandmother at Peconic Landing

Girl Scout troop #731 in Southold donated a set of handcrafted benches and planter boxes to the members of Peconic Landing on Oct. 26. (Courtesy photo)

Commemorating the first anniversary of Eleanor ‘Ellie’ Skwara’s passing, her great-granddaughter Jordyn Kollen and her peers from the Girl Scout Troop #731 in Southold, donated a set of handcrafted benches and planter boxes to the members of Peconic Landing on Oct. 26.

The donation also helped Jordyn, a Southold High School freshman, and her peers Ashleigh Doering, Reagan Treharne and Julia Cardi earn their Girl Scout Silver Award, the second highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn.

This award is given to those members who apply new skills, explore the local community’s needs and choose a project that creates a positive change, according to the Girl Scout website.

Each member put in 50 hours of work to complete the pair of mahogany benches and a pair of cedar planter boxes that were donated. The group started working on the project in August and finished the weekend before the presentation of the offerings, according to project advisor and granddaughter of Ms. Skwara, Lauren Kollen.

One of the benches and planter boxes was placed at the site of Embrace, the latest addition to the North Fork retirement community’s sculpture garden. The other bench and planter were placed near the health center, according to Peconic Landings Lifestyle Coordinator, Chrissy Viola.

“This silver award is in honor of my GG [great grandmother],” Jordyn, 14, said. “Peconic Landing was GG’s home, and she loved where she lived. She lives on in my heart, and these benches and planters will make members like GG happy and proud of where they live.”

North Fork Woodworks donated time and materials for the project. Other local companies that donated assistance include DJK Heating and Cooling, Southold Agway and Andy’s Restaurant.

Robert J. Syron, CEO and President of Peconic Landing, praised the girls for their efforts and for their devotion in dedicating this project to Ms. Skwara.

“…The loyalty of thinking of your great grandmother and putting this together, that’s something that’s starting to fade away in today’s society, so cheers to you young ladies,” he said.

Each of the girls had fond memories at Peconic Landing as they had been coming for years with their Girl Scout troop to do various activities, so the decision to donate was a no brainer.

“Since we were in kindergarten, we always loved to come to Peconic landing,” said Reagan Treharne.

Members of Peconic Landing were also in attendance at the presentation of these gifts and were touched at the gesture this Girl Scout Troop had to honor Ms. Skwara.