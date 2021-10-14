Police investigating ‘disturbing’ social media post by Greenport student

Greenport High School in 2020. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

For the second time this week, police are investigating a threatening comment made by a student at Greenport schools.

In a letter to the community Thursday afternoon, superintendent Marlon Small said the district was made aware of a “disturbing social media post” authored by a student.

Southold police officers, who were already on campus due to an alleged threat made by a student on Wednesday, spoke with students involved and concluded that the post was made in response to other social media posts about Wednesday’s events, Mr. Small said, adding that police determined the threat was non-credible.

According to Mr. Small, the student who made the social media post was not at school today and no students and staff were in danger.

He said the incident will be handled in accordance with the district’s code of conduct.

“I know that the last twenty-four hours have been a stressful time for our school community,” Mr. Small wrote, alluding to the similar threat made Wednesday that put many in the community on edge. “Please take this opportunity to discuss with your child and family the potential and severe impact that social media can cause when used negatively,” he cautioned.

Out of an abundance of caution, district officials said Southold police would again be on campus at the school Friday as an extra layer of security for students, faculty and staff.