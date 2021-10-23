Roger C. Stakey of Greenport died Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. He was 86 years old.

Roger was born Aug. 23, 1935, in Riverhead, N.Y., to Angeline (Conklin) and Carl F. Stakey. He was one of three children. Three years after graduating from high school, he married the love of his life, Ellen Miller, and together they had three children. He worked as the head groundskeeper for Grumman in Calverton, N.Y., for 30 years.

Predeceased by his loving wife, Ellen, and brother Norman, he is survived by his children, Ann Milovich (Joseph) of Greenport, Barry Stakey of Greenport and Bruce Stakey of Lyndhurst, Va.; grandchildren Michael Milovich, Amy Milovich, Elaine Milovich, Melissa Stakey, Josh Stakey, Angel Mott and Barry Stakey Jr.; brother Roy Stakey of Patchogue, N.Y.; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Oct. 23, from noon to 3 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Graveside services will follow at Willow Hill Cemetery in Southold, with Pastor Chris Malinowski officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

This is a paid notice.