Anita Kollen died Nov. 1, 2021, at Peconic Landing in Greenport, where she was a resident. She was 90.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Nov. 7, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, with a funeral service at 1:30.

Burial will take place Monday, Nov. 8, at Calverton National Cemetery.