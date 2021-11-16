Longtime Southold resident Italo “Louie” Balacich died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at the age of 87.

Louie was born Oct. 18, 1934, in Istria, Yugoslavia, to Francesca (Micamcich) and John Balacich. He came to live in the United States at the age of 13. He spent most of his life growing up in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. He served in the U.S. Army in Greenland. After that he worked at Con Edison in Brooklyn until he retired in 1993. He moved out to Southold in 1978.

Louie was an avid bowler. He once scored a 299! He won numerous trophies. He also enjoyed gardening, traveling and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elsie; stepchildren Ron Morizzo and Nancy Morizzo; brother Celio (Faye) of Staten Island, N.Y.; goddaughter Franca; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 2 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Graveside services, with U.S. Army honors, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating.

Louie was a kind and gentle soul who will be greatly missed by many.

